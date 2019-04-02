Impossible Whopper? Burger King tests new plant-based burger

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – APRIL 01: In this photo illustration, an ‘Impossible Whopper’ sits on a table at a Burger King restaurant on April 1, 2019 in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Burger King announced on Monday that it is testing out Impossible Whoppers, made with plant-based patties from Impossible Foods, in 59 locations in and around […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fast food giant Burger King announced Monday that they are testing out the “Impossible Whopper,” a plant-based burger patty that they hope will taste exactly like its beef counterpart.

The company surprised some of its customers on April Fools’ Day by giving them an Impossible Whopper instead of the classic burger and filmed their reactions.

Burger King describes their new burger as “a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.”

The patty that Burger King is using is from California food startup Impossible Foods which created the Impossible Burger. Burger King already offers a veggie burger that uses MorningStar veggie patties.

Unlike veggie patties, the Impossible Burger patty is designed to mimic the taste and texture of cooked meat, giving meat-lovers more incentive to switch to a plant-based diet.

The taste test will take place at 59 Burger King restaurants in the St. Louis area, so unfortunately Austinites won’t be able to try it. However, the Impossible Foods website lists 35 restaurants in the Austin-area that carry burgers made with Impossible Burger patties.

You can find a place that serves an Impossible Burger here.