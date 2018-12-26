Implant near heart, bracelet give users relief from seizures

(KARK/NBC News) For more than 12 years Tori Hatcher would have uncontrollable epileptic seizures, preventing her from driving and holding down a job.



Now with the help of an implant and a bracelet that looks like an Apple Watch, she is quickly getting back to a sense of normalcy.



The Vagus Nerve Stimulation device is implanted near the heart, with wires connected to the nerves in the neck. The device shocks her about every five minutes.



It connects to a bracelet that also gives Tori or someone else the ability to shock her as well.



“It blew my mind and I’ve just wished ever since that if I could tell more epileptic patients about this it would make me happy,” Hatcher says.



Neurosurgeon Dr. Victoras Palys says it could one day help get Hatcher off medication as well.



