‘I’m ready to go!’ say people on one doctor’s waitlist to resume elective surgery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waiting for Texas doctors to resume elective surgeries has been a painful experience for some.

“It’s been quiet a whirlwind for all of us,” said Dr. Tyler Goldberg of Texas Orthopedics. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, he is allowed to operate once again.

“We’ve been calling patients to say ‘Hey, would you like to have your surgery?’ All of them have said ‘Yes, I’m ready to go,'” Dr. Goldberg said. He’s working his way through a waiting list of 100 patients needing a knee or total hip replacement. In one week he did eight outpatient surgeries.

“We have adequate personal protective equipment and there’s adequate reinforcements if we need, so we don’t burden the system of health care too much,” he said.

Operating during the time of COVID-19 comes with other changes, too. Dr. Goldberg is not only sending patients home to recover on the same day of surgery, but he also requires each patient get a COVID-19 test within seven days of the scheduled surgery to ensure safety.