‘I wanted to kind of disconnect’: Austinites cope with anxieties, stresses of the presidential election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During this stressful election season, a lot weighs in the balance as Americans wait for the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be called.

It’s manifesting into anxiety for some Austinites.

“We had coverage on the TV, and then I was watching on my phone the coverage of the swing states,” said Jessica Kowalski.

People gathered at Mozart’s Coffee along Lake Austin Wednesday morning to grab a post-election pick me up. People here all have different coping strategies.

“I didn’t watch any of the election news last night, I figured it would come when it came,” said Kenneth Hines.

Everyone agrees they’re invested — but could use a little break.

“Me and my friend, we got chips and queso, because we were like, ‘Let’s go do something,’ because there is a lot of anxiety in the world right now,” said Ellen Finke.

People are enjoying a chance to unplug and have conversations with familiar faces over what’s happened so far.

“I wanted to kind of disconnect from TV for a while and do some work and enjoy the day and put my mind at a little more rest and peace—I’m sure I’ll be back at it later today,” Chris Camilletti said.