AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon will wind through the city Sunday morning, and if you can’t get to a spot along the route to cheer on the runners, you can enjoy it from the comforts of home.

FloSports will stream the race live, which also includes a half marathon and the KXAN SimpleHealth 5K, in the player below. The feed will become active at 6:30 a.m. CST when the FloSports crew begins the broadcast. The races begin at 7 a.m.

The elite division of the marathon is presented by Under Armour and is an official USA Track and Field event. Only the runners accepted into the elite division are eligible for prize money, and the marathon’s prize purse is $20,000 with the men’s and women’s winners earning $3,000 each.

Kenya’s Sammy Rotich won the 2022 men’s event as it rebounded from being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19. Rotich crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 23.1 seconds to take gold ahead of Austin’s Will Nation. Kelsey Bruce, the head track and field coach for Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, won the women’s event with a time of 2:35:16.

Around 18,000 runners are registered for the races, the event’s website said Saturday evening. Every US state is represented in the field along with 32 countries.