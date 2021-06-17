How To Support Austin’s LGBTQ+ Community During PRIDE With Case Erickson

June is International PRIDE month! Local author and equality advocate Case Erickson chatted with Studio 512 about what PRIDE means to the LGBTQ+ community, and how straight allies can help. Case is involved with Austin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, which has several upcoming events:
- Tonight (Thursday, June 17th) is the first in-person networking happy hour in many months for the LGBT Chamber! It’s happening at Oil Can Harry’s at 5 p.m. Register for the event here.
- There’s a PRIDE pop-up vaccination clinic on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Austin LGBT Chamber has partnered with Bennu Coffee, ACC, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association to provide up to 500 vaccines at the Bennu Coffee Highland location.
- Join the VIG (“Very Important Gay”) watch party on the rooftop of the W Austin on Wednesday, June 30th! There’s a special VIG drawing for a pair of Austin FC tickets, a night stay at the W Hotel and merch. There will be food, drinks and live music. Register online here.
Case has created a post on his website detailing LGBT resources, information about the LGBT Chamber, Equality Texas, Vivent Health (formerly Aids Services of Austin) and more. Check out his latest information here.