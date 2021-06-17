How To Support Austin’s LGBTQ+ Community During PRIDE With Case Erickson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The building just off Interstate 35 in south Austin near Oltorf Street used to be a motel. Then, it became a place for high-risk people to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's a temporary home to help people experiencing homelessness find stability, and it welcomed its first guests under that mission this week.

About 15 people who had lived at a camp near the Terrazas Branch Library on East Cesar Chavez Street have moved into the Southbridge facility since Tuesday, the City of Austin said. The city is working to put up a temporary fence where the camp used to be to discourage others from moving in, as the spot is not approved for camping under a camping ban voters passed in May.