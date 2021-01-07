How To Set A Successful New Year’s Resolution With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, an H-E-B Registered Dietitian, talked with Rosie about turning a new leaf for 2021 and how to approach new year’s resolutions. She says:
- “Setting a resolution? Think less extreme and more flexible. Try ‘I’m going to make better choices everyday,’ instead of ‘I’m cutting out carbs for a month.’
- Think of resolutions that support a healthy lifestyle in addition to any food resolutions – resolutions around getting more sleep, taking care of yourself, using less screen time or getting more exercise. These activities can help support healthy weight loss, if that is your goal!
- Start off right with an appointment with an Registered Dietitian. Let us help you come up with a plan that will work for your lifestyle.”
H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.
