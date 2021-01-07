How To Set A Successful New Year’s Resolution With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, an H-E-B Registered Dietitian, talked with Rosie about turning a new leaf for 2021 and how to approach new year’s resolutions. She says:

“Setting a resolution? Think less extreme and more flexible. Try ‘I’m going to make better choices everyday,’ instead of ‘I’m cutting out carbs for a month.’

Think of resolutions that support a healthy lifestyle in addition to any food resolutions – resolutions around getting more sleep, taking care of yourself, using less screen time or getting more exercise. These activities can help support healthy weight loss, if that is your goal!

Start off right with an appointment with an Registered Dietitian. Let us help you come up with a plan that will work for your lifestyle.”

