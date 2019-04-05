Houston teen shares the challenges he faces living with autism

HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — Marshall Jones is 14 years old. He likes making lattes, wearing bow ties, and he’s autistic.

When asked what he wants other kids with autism to know, he says, “You don’t have to struggle with your life if you can’t work your brain out.”

He explains he sometimes gets frustrated when he can’t do something.

His mother, Lynn Clouser, focuses on how far he’s come.

“He’s doing so many things independently and that’s only because I’ve put in the work,” Clouser explains. “Parents that get the diagnosis, I say if you’re not tired in the beginning, you’re not doing enough.”

She encourages families to enroll in speech therapy and specialized schools since that’s what made a dramatic difference in Marshall’s life.



