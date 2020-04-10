Here’s how to help senior citizens who are by themselves during COVID-19 isolation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some senior citizens are away from family because of COVID-19 precautions.

Those separations can lead to stress and anxiety.

KXAN asked mental health experts for advice on how family members can help isolated seniors.

It’s important to accept that it’s okay to feel anxious.

“We first need to validate what they’re feeling, to say, ‘Yes, this is really hard. It’s a tough time,” said Ryan Smith, a licensed therapist. “It’s okay to feel grief, anger, anxiety. But then beyond that, giving them some hope.”

Smith suggested talking about something you plan to do together when the restrictions end — basically giving everyone something to look forward to.