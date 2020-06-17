Help Central Texans beat the heat with the Summer Fan Drive Drop Off Parade

DONATE TO THE FAMILY ELDERCARE SUMMER FAN DRIVE

AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN and Family Eldercare have been teaming up for Fans from Fans Friday for over two decades now. We’re back at it again this year, now with the help of Central Texas Honda Dealers, to provide relief for Central Texans who don’t have or can’t afford AC.

Friday, July 10, stop by your local Central Texas Honda Dealers any time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Summer Fan Drive Drop Off Parade. Decorate your cars, vans, trucks, even your dogs and kids, and come drop off any fans or funds you wish to donate – all while maintaining social distancing. You won’t even have to get out of your car!

We’re all having to adapt to many changes to our lives right now, but the show must go on (with safety in mind, of course)! Parade on over to any these four dealership locations to help Central Texans in need beat the summer heat.

First Texas Honda – 3400 Steck Ave

Howdy Honda – 5519 Ben White Ave

Round Rock Honda – 2301 N IH-35 Exit 254 Round Rock

Honda San Marcos – 4300 IH 35 South Exit 200 San Marcos

To learn more about the Summer Fan Drive, click here.