Has flu season peaked with minimal cases so far? Texas doctor weighs in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported sporadic cases of influenza across the country this week, but said in some areas, flu activity is rising.

“Texas has minimal flu activity,” said Dr. Lisa Gaw with Texas Children’s Urgent Care.

Gaw said it’s too soon to tell if the numbers will continue to stay low.

“There was an almost 1% jump in positive cases this past week versus the week before, so stay tuned,” she said.

She said in Texas, flu season can be tricky given our climate.

“Our flu season may start in October, but it goes thru late March, sometimes early April. We still have another month ahead of us to see what kind of flu activity we will get,” she explained.

In Texas, there have been no reported pediatric deaths.

The CDC’s weekly influenza reports show so far this season, there have been at least 2.3 million flu illnesses, 22,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from flu.