Great Night, Great Cause: Attend The 2021 AT&T Dell Children’s Ball On Saturday, February 6th From Home

Susan Hewlitt, Executive Director of Dell Children’s Foundation, visited with Studio 512 about Dell Children’s upcoming virtual fundraiser.

How can people join in on the event?

“Every year, the Dell Children’s Foundation hosts a winter gala to raise money for Dell Children’s Medical Center. The tradition will continue on Saturday, February 6, 2021 with the AT&T Dell Children’s Ball presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships. This year’s event will be virtual and the entire community is invited to join. To register to attend virtually, go to dellchildrensball.org.

What can people expect to see at the virtual event?

“The evening will include stories from frontline caregivers and brave patients and their families, rounded out with some of Austin’s best homegrown entertainment, featuring Lukas Nelson. Whether together or apart, kids come first and we know the Austin community has always rallied around our children’s hospital and we need you now more than ever. You can go online and register right now at dellchildrensball.org. We’ve been able to partner with our Title Sponsor, AT&T, to underwrite community access to the Ball – so it is completely free for everyone to register to attend. We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, as well as the leadership council of 21 Austin couples who have worked hard to make this event a success for the kids. We will come together for one special evening to celebrate our homegrown heroes that make Dell Children’s the place that we know and love.”

Why is this fundraiser so important?

“The health pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our lives. What has not changed is that children still suffer from heart disease, cancer, neurological conditions, broken bones and other issues that require special care. Dell Children’s continues to be here for our children, no matter the diagnosis or complexity of care. Proceeds from the Dell Children’s Ball will go toward the area of greatest need. Since 1996, the annual event has raised over $22 million to support the hospital. Last year’s Dell Children’s gala raised a record setting $2.1 million. Every dollar raised at the 2021 AT&T Dell Children’s Ball will be matched by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.”

Dell Children’s Medical Center is the only dedicated freestanding pediatric facility in the region. Serving a 46-county area and beyond, Dell Children’s is the premier healthcare provider for children and adolescents. Learn more by going to www.dellchildrens.net, or by calling (512) 324-0000.

