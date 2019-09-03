Got your flu shot? An Austin doctor says the coming season may be especially bad

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The flu vaccine — both in the form of a shot or nasal mist — may now be available at your doctor’s office ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Dr. Eric Higginbotham, of Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, says there was a delay for health officials to develop the vaccine for the 2019-20 flu season for good reason.

He says the shot needed to be able to cover what’s being seen in down under.

Higgenbotham says Australia is currently in the middle of its winter, with a high number of flu cases and deaths. “This is probably the worst flu season they’ve had in several years, and in some cases, five-times the normal flu cases they have in a normal year,” he said.

It’s why Higginbotham , Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, says September is not too early to get the flu shot or mist ahead of the official start of the flu season in October.

New this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend one form over the other unlike the last flu seasons.

“The flu mist has not really been an option because it didn’t really protect as well as the shot did,” says Higginbotham. “This year the American Academy of Pediatrics came out and said ‘We think the mix of strains within the flu mist is adequate to provide protection.“

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the flu mist or shot for all kids age six and under, ideally by end of October.