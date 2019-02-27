Go Red for Women key to women’s heart health awareness

AUSTIN (American Heart Association) — Heart disease – it’s the No. 1 killer of Americans. Now, thanks to the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, women and their families across the globe are being empowered to take a stand against this health threat.

As American Heart Health Month reaches its conclusion, members of the community will come together on Friday, March 1 for the annual Go Red for Women Summit at the JW Marriott Austin with keynote speaker Luci Baines Johnson. The Go Red for Women luncheon is a day of networking, education and empowerment.

Over the past 15 years, Go Red for Women has grown from a campaign into a national movement with the goal of raising awareness among women about heart disease and stroke. This movement isn’t just about wearing red, nor is it just about sharing heart health facts. Go Red for Women dives deeper, as it seeks to:

Provide women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health

Build communities that support and provide access to healthy choices

Demand equal access to healthcare for all women and their families

Increase women in STEM in future generations

Cardiovascular disease claims the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. About 80 percent of these diseases may be prevented by understanding your family’s medical history and making simple lifestyle changes. Knowing critical health numbers, such as total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index, can also play an important role in preventing heart disease. Finally, maintaining a heart-healthy diet, exercising regularly, and not smoking are important preventative measures women and their families can take.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. More information about the Austin Go Red for Women Summit is on its website.

To learn more about Go Red for Women, visit GoRedForWomen.org.