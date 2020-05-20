Go on a virtual run with the world with help from the Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can run with the rest of the world on June 3 and potentially win prizes for the 2021 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon.

The Global Running Day Virtual 5K allows participants to pick anyone from anywhere around the world as a running partner in a community effort to celebrate the sport.

The Austin Marathon is inviting runners from across the world to sign up for the free event through their portal to earn race swag and potential prizes. Registration lasts through June 3.

The actual day to celebrate running is June 3, but participants can submit their 5K results at any time between May 20 and June 4.

Every participant will receive:

● Customizable, downloadable bib that can be printed at home

● Limited-edition 2020 Global Running Day digital finisher medal

● Official digital finisher’s certificate

● Exclusive race discounts

● Access to limited Global Running Day merchandise

● Automatic entry into the giveaway to win 1 of 5 grand prizes including entry to the 2021 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K + VIP Experience