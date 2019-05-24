Giant after-party fuels runners for Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 16th annual Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run and Party will take place on Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. at the former Seaholm Power Plant on Cesar Chavez.

The 5K will begin along Walter Seaholm Drive and travel the streets bordering the lake. This year, the Moonlight Margarita Run will have one big party at the finish line with awesome lounges, sponsors, and vendors — as well as a margarita and snack provided by Maudie’s Tex-Mex for each participant!

Started in 2004, the Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run brings together two of Austin’s favorite things: running and margaritas! It is the largest annual event for the Trail Foundation and ensures the trail remains one of Austin’s greatest assets for generations to come.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run. To purchase your tickets, click here.