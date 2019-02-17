Getting to know the 2019 Austin Marathon winners

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A past champion kept the Austin Marathon crown and a runner from Montana fought off injury down the stretch for the women’s title.

Joey Whelan, from New York, is the Austin Marathon winner in back-to-back years, taking the overall title with a time of 2:17:03. Whelan finished 14 minutes faster this year compared to his 2018 victory.

The Syracuse grad was part of the Orange track and field team before moving to Texas, following college. Whelan’s already holds an Olympic qualifying time and is preparing for a run at the next Summer Olympics.

Heather Lieberg, from Montana, won the women’s title with a time of 2:42:27. She suffered a fairly severe hamstring strain on mile 24, but was able to hold off the rest of the pack for the victory. Lieberg won’t forget her first trip to Texas.

The 39-year-old was training for an ironman-type of competition in California, but the recent wildfires cancelled the event. She decided to enter the Austin Marathon, and it paid off with a victory.

Check out post-race interviews from Whelan and Lieberg above.