On Saturday, October 22nd you have the opportunity to join your friends and neighbors to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The annual Austin Heart and Stroke Walk takes place at Q2 stadium and Jeremiah Bentley with Texas Mutual joined Rosie and Stephanie to tell them all about it.

To learn more about how Texas Mutual is committed to building a stronger, safer Texas go to TexasMutual.com.

If you’re ready to step up for heart-healthy living and sign up for the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart and Stroke Walk, go to AustinHeartWalk.org.

This segment is paid for by Texas Mutual Insurance Company and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.