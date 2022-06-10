AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin businesses are joining a nationwide effort Saturday to get you and your family heart healthy.

KXAN is a co-sponsor of the American Heart and Stroke Association’s CycleNation Austin. KXAN News Today’s Kristen Currie and Tom Miller will emcee the event.

In its fourth year, CycleNation aims to inspire a heart and brain-healthy lifestyle, while raising lifesaving funds Almost 30% of adults younger than 45 years of age don’t know the five most common symptoms of a stroke, according to new research.

This year’s CycleNation Austin will be Saturday at the Palmer Events Center.

CycleNation Austin has raised nearly $89,000 of its $140,000 donation goal as of Friday morning. You can start or join a team on-site at 9 a.m. Saturday or online now. You can also cycle solo.

Austin CycleNation event details

When: Opens at 9 a.m. | First ride at 10 a.m.

Where: Palmer Event Center, 900 Barton Springs Road in Austin