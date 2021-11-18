Friday Health Plans Provides Insurance Coverage With Many $0 Benefits

Sonia Porras with Friday Health Plans spoke with Studio 512 about what options to consider during open enrollment.

Sonia says, “If you buy your own health insurance the number of options can be overwhelming. Friday Health Plans is health insurance with lots of $0 benefits, like unlimited doctor visits and mental health visits. Plus you might qualify for financial aid to help you pay for insurance.

“With Friday Health Plans, we let members choose a health plan that delivers on the benefits they value most. Enroll in a plan by December 15th for coverage starting January 1st. Friday Health Plans also enrolls small groups year-round! Browse our small group health plans to bring the unique benefits of Friday Health Plans to your team.”

Learn more about their four different “simple health plan” levels and what Friday Health Plans has to offer on their website.

This segment is paid for by Friday Health Plans and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.