Free flu shots: St. David’s to offer vaccinations in Cedar Park, Leander

WILLIAMSON and TRAVIS COUNTIES (KXAN) — St. David’s HealthCare recently announced it will offer free flu shots at its emergency centers in Leander and Cedar Park through Oct. 14.

Shots are available while supplies last and no appointments are required.

St. David’s Emergency Center in Cedar Park is located at 14016 N. U.S. 183 and St. David’s Emergency Center in Leander is located at 601 St. David’s Loop.

In a recent interview with KXAN, Austin doctor Eric Higginbotham, of Dell Children’s Medical Center, says this year’s flu season could possibly be particularly bad, given Australia currently being in the worst flu season it’s seen in years.

