Flu season may have started early in Austin this year as doctors are seeing cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flu season may be hitting early in Central Texas.

Dr. Nicholas Wagner of Southwest Pediatrics told KXAN stomach bugs and strep are going around but says they have also seen a handful of flu cases lately.

Some of the symptoms of the flu include body aches, chills, fever (usually high), cough, congestion, may have sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea as well.

Dr. Wagner says “if seen and diagnosed within 48 hours, antiviral medicine may be appropriate to reduce symptom severity and duration.” Doctors also urge parents to encourage kids to wash their hands at school and at home to stay healthy and keep germs from spreading.

KXAN checked in with local doctors to see what germs are going around besides the flu. Doctors at the Austin Regional Clinic say they are seeing a rise in the following illnesses:

Upper respiratory ailments

Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat and coughing. Doctors say it will go away with rest.

Strep Throat

Symptoms include throat pain that usually comes on quickly and may include fever or a rash. Doctors say if you suspect your child has strep, bring them in for a visit to check for a rapid strep test to help diagnose the problem quickly and treat it.

Gastrointestinal ailments/stomach bugs

Doctors say much like colds, these illnesses typically go away after a few days and are best resolved by resting.