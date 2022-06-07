AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer break usually means fun for kids, not the time for the flu.

The virus typically hits in the winter months, but in May, 46 kids ended up in the emergency room at Dell Children’s Medical Center with the illness.

“That’s not usually a virus we see going into the summer. Influenza has always been a disease that starts in the winter,” said Dr. Eric Higginbotham, an emergency room doctor at Dell Children’s.

Higginbotham said most of the cases are influenza “A” strain which usually runs through January and February, but not in May.

“Everything has been turned on its head with COVID and the pattern of these seasonal viruses,” Higginbotham said.

COVID-19 seems to be spreading just as fast.

Dell Children’s Medical Center admitted 35 kids to the ER with it.

“It may be we see this run all the way through the summer,” Higginbotham said. “It may be we see an abrupt stop, it’s a guess at this point.”