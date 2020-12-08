Flu activity is lower than last year in Austin and Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The flu vaccine and increased hygiene measures during the pandemic have led to less flu activity in Travis County compared to last year, according to a Tuesday press release from Austin Public Health.

An APH report from Monday shows there were six positive flu tests in the week of Nov. 22 at a positivity rate of 1.45%, according to the press release. Last year at the same time, the rate was nearly 30% at more than 800 positive tests. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted flu activity was lower than usual across the country.

“Getting a flu vaccination is a great way to protect yourself, your family, and to help ensure that we don’t burden our healthcare systems even further with flu cases,” said APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette in the press release. “Our community is more proactive this year with washing their hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings, which not only helps to fight COVID-19 but slow the spread of flu as well.”

The press release explains it is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and people can find locations offering flu shots at VaccineFinder.org. APH also offers vaccines to people who don’t have insurance or who receive Medicaid.