Kim Eagle with Earn That Body promotes strength training as an important part of a fitness routine, especially as we age. She sees a lot of mistakes with form, which can mean less gain, and a higher chance of injury.

Here are the problems she spots most often with her clients:

1. Locking knees out when lifting weights.

2. Arching back when lifting weights.

3. Looking in the wrong direction (for example, plank and push-up head alignment).

4. Collapsing in chest for bicep curls.

5. Not fully extending arms (during shoulder press, tricep overhead and push-ups).

