Five tips and hints to keep the flu away this winter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting sick with the flu is no joke.

It’s important to do whatever you can to keep the flu away during the winter, especially for more vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

So how can you make sure that your home stays flu-free?

KXAN spoke with Michael Wright, district commander for Austin-Travis County EMS, who revealed his five tips for ensuring that you stay healthy as best you can this winter.

Get the flu shot

“The first thing is this: The flu shot is absolutely the most important. You can’t get the flu from the flu shot.”

Wash your hands

“Second thing is make sure that you wash your hands religiously, wash them all the time and keep your hands away from your face.”

Don’t spread your germs

“If you need to cough or sneeze, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow so it doesn’t aresolize around everybody else.”

Get care ASAP

“If you have the symptoms of the flu – fever, headache, scratchy throat, a cough, sneezing, body aches – get care. You have to get care within 48 hours to be able to mitigate the flu.”

If you’re ill, stay indoors

“And the fifth thing is very simple: If you have the signs and symptoms, don’t go outside. Don’t go to school, don’t go to work, don’t go to church, don’t go to the mall. Stay inside and make sure that your family is also getting care.”