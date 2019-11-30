Live Now
Westlake takes on Weslaco East in 6A Region Semifinals

Five tips and hints to keep the flu away this winter

Simple Health

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting sick with the flu is no joke.

It’s important to do whatever you can to keep the flu away during the winter, especially for more vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.

So how can you make sure that your home stays flu-free?

KXAN spoke with Michael Wright, district commander for Austin-Travis County EMS, who revealed his five tips for ensuring that you stay healthy as best you can this winter.

Get the flu shot

“The first thing is this: The flu shot is absolutely the most important. You can’t get the flu from the flu shot.”

Wash your hands

“Second thing is make sure that you wash your hands religiously, wash them all the time and keep your hands away from your face.”

Don’t spread your germs

“If you need to cough or sneeze, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow so it doesn’t aresolize around everybody else.”

Get care ASAP

“If you have the symptoms of the flu – fever, headache, scratchy throat, a cough, sneezing, body aches – get care. You have to get care within 48 hours to be able to mitigate the flu.”

If you’re ill, stay indoors

“And the fifth thing is very simple: If you have the signs and symptoms, don’t go outside. Don’t go to school, don’t go to work, don’t go to church, don’t go to the mall. Stay inside and make sure that your family is also getting care.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss