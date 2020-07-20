Three Ways to Know if it’s Time to Refinance Your Car

When it comes time to buy a new car, you could find yourself in a couple of different situations. You may have the ability to shop around for the best rates and terms, or you may need a new vehicle ASAP and don’t have as much time to find the best deal. Whatever the situation was when you originally purchased your vehicle, it doesn’t mean you have to stay locked into those terms for the life of your auto loan.

As interest rates and your circumstances change, you may be able to refinance your car and reduce your monthly payment. Here are three ways to determine if refinancing your car is for you:

1. Can you get a lower interest rate?

Interest rates change over time, and if it’s been a year or more since you purchased your vehicle, you may be paying a higher interest rate. Also, car dealerships tend to have higher rates because they include lender commissions. If you financed with the dealership, you might be able to get a lower rate if you refinance directly with the lender.

Auto loan payments are amortized, which means that the payments at the beginning are mostly going toward interest and not the principal. If you can lower your interest rates by refinancing, it’s good to do it as soon as possible. You’ll save money by paying less interest and also have a lower monthly payment.

2. Have you improved your credit score?

Credit scores play a significant role in what interest rates you qualify for, and every point you’ve improved on your credit score can help lower your monthly payment. The difference between a poor score and an excellent score can be as much as four times the interest rate – and that adds up to big savings over time.

If you’ve taken steps to improve your credit score, like making your monthly payments on time, you may be able to secure a lower interest rate. Check with your lender to find out the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) offered for your credit score, or look up examples of how scores translate to interest rates to see if refinancing is the best option.

3. Do you want to pay less each month?

The obvious answer is, “of course,” but refinancing to get a lower payment may not always be in your best interest. Keep in mind your vehicle’s age and what the expected value will be when you pay it off. New cars lose about 20% of their value by the end of the first year and roughly that same amount each year. Also, think about how long you plan on keeping the car. A longer-term loan on a car that will lose a considerable amount of value by the time you want to sell or trade it in may put you “upside down” on the loan – meaning you owe more than it is worth.

If you have trouble making your monthly payments or your budget is being stretched too thin by your car payment, refinancing at a lower interest rate can be a good option. Especially if your car is still relatively new and has more resale value.

If you’re looking for more helpful financial tips and tools to better plan, spend, save, and borrow, check out PlanU by UFCU. You’ll find options from talking with a financial health expert to creating a personalized resource center to meet your needs.