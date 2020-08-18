The Most Important Savings Tip

When it comes to starting a savings account or increasing how much money you save, the refrain you’ll hear over and over again is to “Pay yourself first.” You may be tired of hearing it, but this is one of the most important things you can do when trying to save money and consistently achieve your financial goals.

So, what does it mean?

Paying yourself first means making savings your first priority. And you do this by treating your savings as a monthly bill that has to be paid. Some people prefer to have a set amount deducted from their paycheck and automatically put in a savings account, and others prefer to do it manually (checking off a box and crossing off the to-do item is a great feeling!). Whatever method works best for you, ‘set it and forget it.’ Just like a utility bill or your car insurance, once you pay yourself, you can’t get it back. And ultimately, you’re paying into the future you want.

5 Simple Ways to Make it a Habit:

Set your intention. Determine what your goal is, write it down, and remind yourself of it. It’s easier to stay motivated when you give your dream a name.

Make it automatic. This is the ‘set it and forget it’ system. No matter the amount, set aside money from every paycheck. As time goes on and it becomes an easier habit, you may discover you can save even more.

Create a check-in schedule. Don’t forget your savings entirely! You should check in with yourself every few months to see if you can increase your payments. Maybe it’s every time you get your oil changed or change your air filters–when you tie it to something else, and it’s easier to remember..

Match your payments. If you have an employer-sponsored savings plan, like a 401k or IRA, check to see if they have a matching program. Not only are you paying yourself first and getting extra money, but you may even get tax benefits depending on the type of savings plan.

Keep the change. If you use cash for expenses as a way to stick to your budget, put all your spare change in a separate jar. And if you use a debit card, look into apps that round up your charges and automatically transfer the difference to a savings account. Whatever your method, it’s an easy way to add to your savings without thinking about it.

If you’re looking for more helpful financial tips and tools to better plan, spend, save, and borrow, check out PlanU by UFCU. You’ll find options from talking with a financial health expert to creating a personalized resource center to meet your needs.