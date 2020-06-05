The Financial Strategy Behind Using Cash, Debit, or Credit

While your decision on using cash, credit, or debit as a payment option can depend on what’s in your wallet, there are strategic reasons for when to use each. Here’s how to can make this part of your decision-making for future purchases:

Pros: Using Cash and Debit

The biggest advantage of using cash or your debit card is that you are limited on what you can spend. You can’t spend what you don’t have. But when using a debit card, make sure you don’t overspend and rack up overdraft fees. Control your on-the-whim purchases by shopping only with cash to limit unnecessary spending.

Cash and debit cards also can score you discounts at some businesses because some retailers prefer customers to use cash so they can avoid paying high credit card processing fees. Remember: it never hurts to ask a business if they offer discounts.

Cons: Using Cash and Debit

Carrying large amounts of cash is inconvenient and not secure—remember only to take enough for your immediate shopping needs. If your wallet gets stolen, there’s little chance it will be returned full of money.

A strong credit score is critical to securing a loan for a house, car, or other big expense. Unfortunately, using cash does not help you build up the credit history and score that lenders will rely on when reviewing your loan application. Learn what types of loans exist and when to use them. (link to the new credit blog post)

Cash also can’t be used online or over the phone, and some companies, like car rental agencies, require credit cards to reserve the car even if you’re going to pay for the rental in cash. These businesses may also put a hold on the card for the full amount of the purchase, and it can take several days for that hold to be released.

Pros: Using Credit Cards

Credit cards offer a convenient, generally more secure option because you don’t need to carry large sums of money in your wallet. If your wallet gets stolen, your liability is limited to no more than $50 by law, although most issuers offer a zero dollar fraud liability. Credit cards also protect you when authorized purchases are not delivered, or as described. Simply, file a dispute with the card company.

Many cards offer rewards or cashback bonuses, allowing you to earn points toward travel, merchandise, and those bonuses. If managed properly, using a credit card can help you build up a credit history that will be important when you are ready to make big purchases like a house or car.

Cons: Using Credit Cards

Credit cards require self-discipline—you must avoid overspending and absolutely must pay your balance on time. Poor management can negatively impact your credit score—and your financial health.

For additional tools, resources, and guidance that will put you in control of your financial health, visit PlanU.UFCU.org.