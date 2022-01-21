Native Solar Sponsored Content: Solar Installation Technician

NATiVE Solar SPONSORED CONTENT — NATiVE Solar seeks Solar Installation Technician passionate about career advancement in renewable energy.
Major Areas of Accountability
- Layout and assembly of solar modules, array and mounting hardware
- Mechanical/structural mounting of racking, modules and electrical equipment
- Electrical wiring of solar array/system (AC & DC)
- Clean up of job site or additional duties required (as needed)
Desired Qualifications
- Strong work ethic
- Professional appearance and excellent customer service skills required
- Detail oriented and shows pride in work
- Must be able to lift 50 lbs of weight frequently throughout the day
- Must be willing to climb ladders, stairs and work on rooftops
- Must have valid driver license and clean driving record
- Must be able to successfully pass a pre-employment criminal and drug screen
Physical Demands
Employee is required to walk, lift heavy objects, climb ladders and stairs, work on rooftops and work in extreme heat conditions.
Reporting Details
Supervisor
Chris Renner, Chief of Operations (Installations)
renner@nativesolar.com
512.9836996
Location
- Office – 8201 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
- Field – case by case, but within Austin area
Hours
- 10 to 30 per week
Salary
- Varies by qualification
Required Materials for Application:
- Resume + Cover Letter
You can apply here.