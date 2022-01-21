Native Solar Sponsored Content: Solar Installation Technician

NATiVE Solar SPONSORED CONTENT — NATiVE Solar seeks Solar Installation Technician passionate about career advancement in renewable energy.

Major Areas of Accountability

  1. Layout and assembly of solar modules, array and mounting hardware
  2. Mechanical/structural mounting of racking, modules and electrical equipment
  3. Electrical wiring of solar array/system (AC & DC)
  4. Clean up of job site or additional duties required (as needed)

Desired Qualifications

  • Strong work ethic
  • Professional appearance and excellent customer service skills required
  • Detail oriented and shows pride in work
  • Must be able to lift 50 lbs of weight frequently throughout the day
  • Must be willing to climb ladders, stairs and work on rooftops
  • Must have valid driver license and clean driving record
  • Must be able to successfully pass a pre-employment criminal and drug screen

Physical Demands

Employee is required to walk, lift heavy objects, climb ladders and stairs, work on rooftops and work in extreme heat conditions.

Reporting Details

Supervisor

Chris Renner, Chief of Operations (Installations)
renner@nativesolar.com
512.9836996

Location

  • Office – 8201 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
  • Field – case by case, but within Austin area

Hours

  • 10 to 30 per week

Salary

  • Varies by qualification

Required Materials for Application:

  • Resume + Cover Letter

You can apply here.

