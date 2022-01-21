Native Solar Sponsored Content: 2022 Raffle – Win an EV Charger or Cash!

Sponsored Content
Posted: / Updated:

NATiVE Solar SPONSORED CONTENT — Enter the 2022 Referral Appreciation Raffle! Each Referral Gets you Entered into 2 Raffle Drawings! Win an EV Charger, Cash, or a Charity Donation in Your Name!

Click here to submit the form for 1 raffle entry into 2 drawings,
(or send your referral to nativesolar.com/get-started and have them list you as how they heard about us) and:

  1. We will provide your referral with a FREE, no obligation solar PV system quote
  2. When they choose us for their solar project before July 1st, you get our regular $500 referral check + you’ll get 20 more entries in the raffles!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss