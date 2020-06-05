How to Use Apps to Improve Your Finances

Technology influences every aspect of our lives—sometimes, we love it, and sometimes it drives us crazy, but when used smartly, it can be a game-changer in managing finances.

You can use apps and online platforms to easily learn how to budget, invest, save money on a favorite product, and streamline your expenses. Here are four ways you can use technology to enhance how you manage your finances:

Make it Automatic

Most people are familiar with having their paychecks deposited directly to their accounts, and there’s so much more you can do to automate your expenses. Like paying bills, you can automatically set aside a portion of your paycheck each month to go to a separate savings account. You can take it a step further and put emergency money in a separate high yield savings account, which is different from a regular savings account. You can pay your bills, send checks, and complete a range of other tasks—a great tip is to pay the minimum on your credit cards automatically, so you don’t incur penalties, late fees, or increases in your interest rates. Always remember to monitor your account activity to make sure the automatic payments are accurate.

Use Free Online Tools

Before downloading an app or paying for a service, check out the free online banking tools and features your financial institution offers. For example, free online bill pay is a great tool. Your bank will mail checks or process electronic payments on your behalf to pay your rent or any other bills you set up. Some even offer overdraft protection, which means they automatically move money from your savings to your checking account to cover any potential overdrafts. This type of technology can save you hundreds of dollars in fees and penalties.

There’s an App for That!

One visit to the App Store, and you’ll see countless apps and other products to help you with your finances, from monitoring spending to categorizing expenses, and from investing to tracking receipts. Many of them are fun to use and can help improve your budgeting skills. Do your research to find the best apps that fit your lifestyle, whether that includes investing or getting out of a significant amount of debt.

Get Advice Perhaps the best part about technology is that it connects us with others. You can use social media groups, blogs, or other communities to hear about others who have the same financial goals. For example, if you’re trying to save money, you might join a group of folks who use coupons often and benefit from their experience. Or, you can talk with a certified professional for a consultation about your specific situation. Remember to only share your personal information with certified professionals you trust, and never share your account information online.

For additional tools, resources, and guidance that will put you in control of your financial health, including a private consultation with an expert, visit PlanU.UFCU.org.