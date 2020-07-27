How to Tell if Refinancing Your Home is Right for You

You’ve already done the work to find, buy, and create your dream home, so why would you refinance? Refinancing a home means you’re replacing the existing mortgage with a new loan. There’s quite a few reasons people refinance their home, including lowering their monthly payments, securing a better interest rate, or leveraging the equity in their home to fund renovation projects.

If you decide to refinance your home, the process will be similar to when you secured your existing mortgage and will require researching the best loan options and a fair amount of paperwork. Now, let’s find out if refinancing your home is right for you.

Reasons to Consider Refinancing

Reduce your monthly payment – If you refinance at a longer-term or with a lower interest rate, you can lower your payment.

Grow your equity – If your existing loan has a 30-year term and you refinance it to a 15-year term, you can build equity over time because you’ve reduced overall interest costs. The monthly payment may be higher, but generally, more funds are going toward your principal versus to interest.

Change your rate type – If you have an adjustable-rate mortgage, you may get more favorable rates and terms with a fixed-rate loan, or vice versa.

Reasons to Avoid Refinancing

Planning to move soon – If the total interest you’ll save over your mortgage’s life is not equal to or greater than the refinance closing costs (anywhere from 2% to 5% of the principal), then you aren’t saving money by refinancing.

Owing half your mortgage – If you’ve already paid off half your mortgage, you’ve crossed the threshold from paying mostly against interest to mainly paying against the principal. If you refinance now, your payments will primarily go toward interest again before being applied to the principal. You may have lower monthly payments, but you could end up paying more interest in the long run.

Retiring before you’ll pay off your mortgage – If you are retiring but haven’t factored your house payment into your plans, it might be best to skip refinancing or ask for terms that put your final repayment date before your retirement.

The bottom line: speak to your lender or a financial health expert to see if refinancing your mortgage makes sense for you and your financial well-being.

If you’re looking for more helpful financial tips and tools to better plan, spend, save, and borrow, check out PlanU by UFCU. You’ll find options from talking with a financial health expert to creating a personalized resource center to meet your needs.