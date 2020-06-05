How to Make Your Financial Goals a Reality

Your financial health is just as important as your physical, mental, and emotional health—and your financial health contributes to your well-being in all of those areas. But what exactly is financial health?

Financial health includes things like credit, debt, savings, emergency funds, short- and long-term goals, and insurance — in short, you’re financially healthy if you can cover all of your day-to-day needs, achieve your goals, and save for the future.

Setting financial goals is essential in ensuring you stay on the right path. Maybe it’s your dream to own a home, perhaps it’s paying off a car, or it could be building up your savings to retire. Your financial goals can be whatever you want them to be, and you can achieve them by following these five steps:

One: Name Your Goal

Surprisingly, for some people, this can be the most challenging step. To help define your goals, remember that it should be two things: (1) It should be tangible, so you can track your progress and know when you reach the finish line, and (2), It should be exciting, so you’re motivated to keep going when you’re tempted to give up. Goals can be short-term (less than a year), mid-term (one to three years), or long-term (three-plus years). Have multiple goals? That’s great, but don’t overwhelm yourself. Either work toward them simultaneously or narrow your focus to one.

Two: Review the Numbers

Examine your income and expenses and determine how much you can save each month. Start small at first to keep it manageable, and consider increasing how much you contribute to your goal by omitting or reducing unnecessary expenses or supplementing your income with part-time work. Get creative, but be realistic about how much you contribute to your goal without negatively impacting other areas of your finances, like taking on more debt.

Three: Set a Time Frame

It’s important to assign a time frame to your goal. Mark your calendar with the projected achievement date so your goal is real and always on the horizon. If your goal is mid- or long-term, allocate milestones on the way to your goal (for example, $500 in my IRA account by June 1, or $1,000 by December 15). Check-in with yourself often and do your best to stay motivated.

Four: Make it Automatic

Set up a recurring transaction to have an allocated savings amount deducted from your paycheck or checking account and automatically deposit it into a savings account. It’s easy, and you’ll never miss what you don’t see. A traditional savings account is usually sufficient for short-term goals, but if you have years to build capital, you’ll want to move it into an account where your money will really work for you.

Five: Be Flexible

Life happens, so don’t give up if you slip a little. If you don’t hit your savings goal one month, resist the urge to panic. With a little extra effort, you may be able to make it up over the next couple of months. If you find yourself regularly unable to meet your savings goal, you might need to revisit the first four steps and reassess.

