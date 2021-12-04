Here’s how much money you need to be considered ‘rich’ in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to be rich? In the city of Austin, you’re going to need to make more than $145,000 a year to fall into that category, compared to the other folks in this city.

Banking Rates, an online finance publication, looked at how much money you would need to be “rich” in 50 major United States cities.

The company defined rich, in this publication, as the people in the top 20-percentile when it comes to their income. The $145k number would be the bottom income to fall into that 20% category.

They also looked at the average income of people who have a salary in the top 20% and the average income of people in the top 5%.

Austin came in eighth for amount of money you would need to make to be considered rich, of the cities looked at.

8. Austin, Texas

Population: 950,807

950,807 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $145,166

$145,166 Average Income of the Top 20%: $267,777

$267,777 Average Income of the Top 5%: $485,554

Austin came in right behind San Diego. San Francisco topped the list, with the highest threshold for being in the top 20 percentile.

Austin was the highest city on the list from Texas. Here are the others that made the cut.

45. El Paso, Texas

Population: 679,813

679,813 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $94,422

$94,422 Average Income of the Top 20%: $159,753

$159,753 Average Income of the Top 5%: $274,474

28. Dallas

Population: 1,330,612

1,330,612 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $112,570

$112,570 Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,354

$249,354 Average Income of the Top 5%: $503,284

25. Houston

Population: 2,310,432

2,310,432 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,794

$115,794 Average Income of the Top 20%: $238,529

$238,529 Average Income of the Top 5%: $458,999

23. Arlington, Texas

Population: 395,477

395,477 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,807

$116,807 Average Income of the Top 20%: $188,180

$188,180 Average Income of the Top 5%: $308,114

22. Fort Worth, Texas