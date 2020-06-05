Everything You Need to Know About Borrowing Money

Most people need to borrow money at some point in their life—and that’s not a bad thing. Big purchases, like a house, car, or college, require borrowing money. But what options are available and which is the best for you? There are many types of loans available, and we’ve got an overview of each to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Credit Cards

Credit cards are relatively easy to get and typically offer an option to take cash advances against your available credit. Before you do, it’s important to understand how cash advances work before taking one.

So, how does a cash advance work?

Depending on your financial standing, a credit card company will approve you for a maximum credit limit, let’s say $2,500. In most cases, you would be allowed a cash advance for up to about 25% of your credit limit. In this example, that would be $625.

When it comes time to pay back the debt, the minimum monthly payment required is usually 2.5% of the outstanding balance or $10, whichever is greater. In this example, your first minimum monthly payment would be about $16. That seems like a pretty good deal, but keep in mind that you’ll also be paying interest on any balance you carry to the next month.

Remember: Your interest rate can vary widely based on your credit score, turning that $625 cash advance into a much larger number over time. Also, because interest is calculated using a fluctuating balance, your required monthly payment will vary as your charges change. This fluctuation can make it difficult to budget a set monthly payment.

Credit cards can be useful for emergencies. Once you have the card in hand it can be used for emergencies immediately, but if you’re applying for a new card it can take 7–10 business days after you’re approved to receive the card in the mail.

Loan type at a glance:

Ideal for: Earning rewards, paying vendors who only accept credit

Unique benefit: Accepted globally

Access the funds: Cash advance by check or ATM

Loan amount: Cash advance 25% of credit limit

Interest rate: Varies by credit score; Starts accruing the next day on cash advances, and the next billing month for purchases made by the closing date of your billing cycle when the balance is not paid in full

Repayment: Minimum monthly payment required is $10 or 2.5% of the outstanding loan balance, whichever is greater

Lines of Credit (or Revolving Credit Line)

A line of credit (also called a revolving credit line) provides access to a maximum borrowing amount, and is ideal for future purchases, especially when you’re not exactly sure how much you’ll need.

So, how does a line of credit work?

You must be approved by a financial institution for a maximum line of credit, and once approved, accessing the funds is quick and easy. You simply transfer the desired amount to your checking or savings account when you need it. This can be handy when an emergency pops up. Many people rely on lines of credit for overdraft protection or unexpected expenses.

When it comes time to pay back the debt, the minimum monthly payment required is usually 3.5% of the outstanding balance or $30, whichever is greater, and payments are rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Minimum payments recalculate only when you transfer more money from the available line, so you can rely on a set minimum payment until you borrow more money. For comparison purposes, let’s say you transferred $2,500 to your account from your line of credit. In this example, your monthly payment would be $88. This amount is more than with a credit card, but you could rely on the payment amount not to change.

Remember: The interest rate varies depending on your credit score. Because there is no collateral on this type of loan, the rate tends to be higher than say, a car loan, but it is fair.

The approval and delivery process is pretty quick and easy. Another advantage to lines of credit is that when you pay down the balance on your loan, you can access the available balance for future needs.

Loan type at a glance:

Ideal for: Overdraft protection, long-term access to cash for unexpected events

Unique benefit: Quick access to cash at any time

Access the funds: Directly transfer cash to a checking or savings account from the established line of credit as needed

Loan amount: Access 100% of loan balance all at once or as needed

Interest rate: Fair, generally higher than auto loan rates; Rates vary based on credit score; Interest accrues daily based on your principal loan balance

Repayment: Minimum monthly payment required is $30 or 3.5% of the outstanding loan balance, whichever is greater; payments rounded up to the nearest dollar; minimum payments recalculate only when advances are made

Personal Loans (or Signature Loans)

A personal loan is typically what people think of when they talk about loans—generally, it’s a fixed amount of money in one lump sum repaid overtime at a fixed rate.

So, how does a personal loan work?

A financial institution gives you a lump sum, and you pay back the full amount over a fixed period of time at a fixed interest rate.

Personal loans are useful for unexpected or larger expenses. Some people use personal loans to pay down, pay off, or consolidate debt (like other high-interest loans or debt).

When it comes time to pay back the debt, the monthly payment is based on the amount borrowed, the length of the term, and the interest rate. For example, if you borrowed $2,500 for a term of 36 months at an average interest rate of 15.9%*, your monthly payment would be about $88.

Personal loans are generally approved quickly, and the money is deposited directly into your checking or savings account. They offer the comfort of equal monthly payments and a scheduled final payment date at a fair rate, based on your credit score.

Loan type at a glance:

Ideal for: Access to cash for unexpected events

Unique benefit: Equal monthly payments and a scheduled final payment date

Access the funds: Direct deposit into checking or savings account

Loan amount: Access 100% of loan balance

Interest rate: Fair, generally higher than auto loan rates; Rates vary based on credit score; Interest accrues daily based on your principal loan balance

Repayment: Monthly payment is based on principal and interest rate until balance is paid off

* For example purposes only. Interest rates are subject to change and vary based on individual credit scores.

For additional tools, resources, and guidance that will put you in control of your financial health, visit PlanU.UFCU.org.