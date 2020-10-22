Building A Financially Healthy Community

Credit unions follow seven cooperative principles to serve their Members and the community, one of which is to improve their communities through volunteerism, programmatic and financial support, and strategic partnerships and sponsorships. Right here in Central Texas, seven local credit unions, led by UFCU, are putting that principle into practice to make an Austinite’s dreams of homeownership come true.

The House That Credit Unions Built

UFCU believes the financial health of our community depends on three things – education, employment, and housing affordability. And UFCU works hard to support efforts and make a difference in those three impact areas. An essential part of UFCU’s focus on housing affordability is ensuring that people in our community can realize the American dream of homeownership in a way that meets them where they are.

Many people turn to UFCU for mortgage loans. That’s why UFCU believes housing affordability is so important, and they even offer free classes on home financing to the public and work one-on-one with Members to ensure they understand their savings, credit, and what they can really afford each month before they receive a home loan.

Another Austin nonprofit organization is also working hard to help make affordable homeownership a reality for local families – Austin Habitat for Humanity builds strong, stable, and self-reliant communities in Central Texas. Because their vision aligns with the UFCU social purpose, UFCU approached them about a truly big idea. In a first for the nation, seven credit unions joined forces to build a new home for one Central Texas family. It’s called ‘The House That Credit Unions Built.’

Not only is serving the community a credit union cooperative principle, so is working collaboratively with other credit unions. ‘The House That Credit Unions Built’ puts two cooperative principles into practice while making the community more financially healthy at the same time.

If you’re looking for more helpful financial tips and tools to better plan, spend, save, and borrow, check out PlanU by UFCU. You’ll find options from talking with a financial health expert to creating a personalized resource center to meet your needs.