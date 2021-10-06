‘Feeling tumors’: UT Austin, MD Anderson tech lets doctors manually search for fatal cancers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and MD Anderson Cancer Center are joining forces to better detect, diagnose and cure many common and fatal types of cancers.

According to the two UT System institutions, the goal is to combine the best expertise to improve patient outcomes.

“MD Anderson has some of the best oncologists in the world, and they see firsthand, every day, where innovation could help them more easily diagnose or treat their patients,” said Jennifer Lyon Gardner, deputy vice president for research at UT Austin, whose team helped blueprint the research collaboration. “That’s where the idea to pair them with UT’s outstanding roboticists, fundamental scientists, and translational and clinical researchers in our own Dell Medical School emerged.”

So far, five teams have been created.

One team’s designing robotic endoscopes for colonoscopy and gastroscopy procedures that will enable doctors to “feel” tumors and polyps through very sensitive haptic feedback sensors.

MD Anderson Assistant Professor and surgical oncologist Naruhiko Ikoma said during surgical procedures that he and other doctors relied on their sense of touch to find hidden small tumors, determine their extent, and feel how deeply they were growing into the lining. But during routine endoscopic procedures or laparoscopic/robotic operations, doctors have only the camera’s visual information, and their ability to find and examine tumors is severely limited.

That’s where UT engineer Farshid Alambeigi comes in. He’s been studying haptic feedback systems in flexible instrumentation for more than a decade.

“Developing a sense of touch in robotics is challenging,” he said. “So is developing the system for sending that information back to the doctor and then miniaturizing the technology so it can be built into a surgical scope, but it will give doctors much better information.”

Researchers say this improved information will help determine what should be biopsied, and it may also reduce the number of CT scans, which deliver ionizing radiation, that a patient requires.

