FDA expands recall of blood pressure drug again due to cancer link

AUSTIN (KXAN / NBC News) — The Food and Drug Administration has once again expanded its recall of a widely-prescribed blood pressure medication after it was shown to be contaminated with a chemical linked with cancer.

For the past year, the FDA has slowly expanded its recall of the drugs with the latest recall issued Wednesday, targeting 32 lots of the drug “losartan” sold be Macleods Pharmaceuticals.

“Based on the available information, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product cannot be ruled out,” FDA officials wrote in the recall notice. The company has not yet received any reports of injury or illness as a result of the drug.

The pharmaceutical company is notifying its distributors and customers by phone or in writing about the recall. Macleods is also arranging for the return of all recalled products to Qualanex and instructions for returning recalled products are given in the recall letter.

See the full list of recalled lots, on the FDA website.