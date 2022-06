Donors show up to Whittlesey Landscape Supplies for the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group providing fans to Austin-area residents in need says it ran out of fans.

Family Eldercare posted Tuesday its current fan order is delayed due to supply issues.

You can help by dropping off fans at the Family Eldercare location on Rutherford Lane in North Austin or donating on the Family Eldercare website.

As part of the 2022 Summer Fan Drive, KXAN is holding a fan drop off event on July 15.