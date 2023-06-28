AUSTIN (KXAN) – Extreme heat can impact the health of many but can be even more dangerous for those living with dementia.

Research shows that older adults are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and that people living with dementia are at an even higher risk. Those who have dementia can be worse at judging weather conditions and are often not as good at cooling down when they heat up, according to research on the topic.

“They may not be able to notice when they’re becoming too hot, or may not recognize when they need to keep drinking fluids or when they might need to go back inside,” said Jennifer Reeder, Director of Education and Social Services with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

There are nearly six million Americans who have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, per the CDC, and the majority of these people are over 65. Further, the CDC reports that around a quarter of all people living with dementia live alone.

Reeder said while the heatwave sweeps across the southeast, it is crucial to check in on loved ones who have these conditions. She said if you do not live close to your loved one, to find someone near them who can frequently check in.

“People who have dementia, they may want to leave the home for the basic reasons,” Reeder said. “But because a person has dementia, they can more easily get lost. So if the person is outside in the heat for too long, that certainly can lead to a heat stroke,” she continued.

During periods of excessive heat, someone living with dementia should stay inside as much as possible. Older adults have more sensitive skin, which leads to an elevated risk of sunburn and heat stroke. Further, some common medications can make the skin more sensitive and increase the need for water, Reeder said.

“If you do decide that you have to go the grocery store and want to take the individual with [you], [try] planning ahead with how long you’re going to be outside and making sure that if it’s an extended distance, that there are some cooling stations in between,” Reeder said.

Still, if a loved one lives an active social life, Reeder suggests keeping those activities going but holding them inside if possible.

The Alzheimer’s Association recommends that if you are going to go outside with a loved one, ensure they wear loose, light clothing, a hat and apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher.

“Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect. People taking diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medications may not sweat as much as others, but this does not mean that they are not hot,” the Alzheimer’s Association said.