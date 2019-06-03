EXPLAINED: Starting a forest fire might be good for your kids’ health

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A recent study found that a prescribed burn can be healthier than a wildland fire for children. Prescribed burns, also called controlled burns, are intentionally lit and designed to destroy potential wildfire fuel.

State agencies say about 20% of woodland sites and about one third of grass in Texas should be burned each year to prevent unintentional wildfires. Invasive plants can also overtake native plants in an area. A prescribed burn helps eliminate these plants and maintain the ecosystem of a region.

A recent study revealed that kids exposed to uncontrolled wildfires had lower levels of some immune cells and reduced activity in their FoxP3 gene. This damage has been related to increased rates of asthma and cardiovascular disease. On the other hand, children exposed to a prescribed burn did not have these problems.

Why is this?

Researchers theorize exposure is limited because prescribed burns take place when winds are low. Smoke doesn’t blow towards residential areas and a warning is usually sent out. This allows people to take precautions ahead of time, such as sealing windows and buying breathing masks.

Prescribed burns can still be dangerous:

In 2016, a study in Australia linked air pollution created by prescribed burns to 14 deaths and 58 hospitalizations. Researchers said their data didn’t mean that controlled burns should stop, but that more studies should be done to determine the health risks and benefits.

