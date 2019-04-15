Everyone pays Medicare tax but how do you understand how it all works?

(NBC News) — Although all of us pay Medicare tax, not everyone knows how the program works.

Medicare expert John Hill says as long as you remember that sign-up occurs three months before or after your 65th birthday, everything will be okay. “You need to be active, and not just let things happen, because that is how people get penalties,” Hill says.

Hill helps people navigate the Medicare maze, and sells the insurance they’ll need above and beyond basic Medicare. He also offers advice on whether to go with original or Medicare Advantage. “Medicare advantage will change every year- they will change their networks, doctors can go in and out of networks if they want to,” he explains.

What you’re being taxed for now is Medicare A, for hospital stays after age 65.

Medicare B is the government insurance you’ll probably need to pay doctors and other providers after retirement.

All of this is found on the Medicare.gov website, which free assistance programs in every state.

