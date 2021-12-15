Enroll In A Health Insurance Plan Including $0 Benefits With Friday Health Plans

If you buy your own health insurance, the number of options can be overwhelming. Sonia Porras with Friday Health Plans joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what options to consider during open enrollment.

“Friday Health Plans is health insurance with lots of $0 benefits, like unlimited doctor visits and mental health visits. Plus, you might qualify for financial aid to help you pay for insurance,” Porras said.

Friday Health Plans lets members choose a health plan that delivers on the benefits they value most. Enroll in a plan by December 15 for coverage starting January 1, 2022. Friday Health Plans also enrolls small groups year-round.

This segment is paid for by Friday Health Plans and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.