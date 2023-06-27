AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a new report on the number of drownings.

“The latest data shows drownings remain high for children under the age of 15,” said Nikki Fleming with the CPSC.

“Nearly 400 children drown each year under the age of 15, with the majority of those — about 75% — the youngest and most vulnerable, and that’s children under the age of five,” Fleming continued.

The yearly report found 80% of reported fatal child drownings occurred in residential settings, home pools or at a family member, friend or neighbor’s pool.

Ninety-one percent of those drownings occurred in those younger than five years of age.

“Drownings are preventable, and there are simple steps you can take to keep your child safe this season and all year long,” said Fleming.

The CPSC is urging parents to designate a water watcher at the pool to supervise children.

“This person should not be distracted reading a book, looking at their cell phone. Their sole job is to keep an eye on the children and watch them in and around the water,” said Fleming.

Experts said physical barriers around water are also key as extra layers of protection, “such as a four-sided, four-foot fence. You want to have a self-closing, self-latching gate that closes each and every time you enter or exit the pool area.”

Read the rest of the report online.