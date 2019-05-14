Dog disease that’s contagious to humans found in Iowa

DE SOTO, IA (WHO/NBC News) — There have been multiple cases of canine brucellosis reported in central Iowa.

This disease, which can be passed on to humans, is often spread through contact with infected birthing tissue and objects that have infected fluids on them.

“So that’s why we treat it conservatively,” says state veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand. “The way we have to try and find all the dogs that came from the sale and make sure owners are notified. We also issued quarantines to make sure that we stop the spread of the disease,”

Canine Brucellosis is a contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacterium, Brucella Canis, according to the VCA hospitals website. Infected dogs usually develop an infection of the reproductive system or a sexually transmitted disease. In people, the infection manifests with flu-like signs including fever, night sweats, headaches and back pain, according to the Center for Food Security and Public Health. Longer-term effects in human may include arthritis and recurring fever. On rare occasions, the infection can affect the nervous system, eyes or heart.

The diseased dogs were purchased at an auction held by commercial breeding facility Double G Kennels, also known as iowapuppies.com.

