Does Vitamin D really fight heart disease? New study has surprising results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For years, observational studies found low levels of Vitamin D increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes in adults.

But new research shows that may not be the case after all.

“So that’s the conundrum. There was evidence if you had low Vitamin D levels you had high risk of heart disease but the evidence wasn’t great science it was more observational so not really cause and effect,” said Cardiologist Ed Chafizadeh of St. David’s Medical Center.

A new meta-analysis studying the results of 21 clinical trials and published in JAMA Cardiology, found Vitamin D supplements had no real benefit to fighting cardiovascular disease.

The study found no decrease in major cardiovascular events in people taking Vitamin D supplements, no drop in heart attack rates, stroke or death.

Dr. Chafizadeh says with the previous studies, he didn’t recommend his patients take Vitamin D supplements to lower their risk of cardiovascular disease because he wanted more concrete research showing it’s proven benefits.

“It’s a little bit of the story everybody wants a pill that’s going to make you healthy,” Dr. Chafizadeh said. “I just don’t think there is a pill that does everything. The idea has been Vitamin D helps with bone health, prevents diabetes, heart disease… I was always a bit of a skeptic one pill could help so much.”

Dr. Chafizadeh doesn’t recommend supplements to help with heart health but says things like no smoking, eating healthy and exercise can lower the risk of stroke and heart disease.