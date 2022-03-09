Doctors say 52K could die after missed screenings for this type of cancer

Male doctor in white coat with a stethoscope standing writing in the clinic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors fear a dip in health screenings during the pandemic could lead to an increase in missed cancer diagnoses, and new numbers support that theory in one particular disease.

The American Cancer Society found in 2020 that screenings for colorectal cancer dropped 90% in some settings.

“Yes, that’s remarkable,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, the American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer.

ACS said more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed will colorectal cancer, and more than 52,000 could die this year because they missed the screenings.

“What we worry about in health care is it’s a habit. It’s a habit to go to your doctor, to go to your dentist. For many folks we got out of habit because we put pause on non-emergency health care concerns,” Kamal said.

Kamal says it’s time to unpause needed colorectal screenings.

“Delays in screenings can lead to cancers popping up and can be more difficult to treat, and colorectal cancer is a good example of catching it early means a really high rate of cure,” Kamal said.

In May 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force changed its colorectal cancer screening recommendation.

The age to begin screening for colorectal cancer was lowered from 50 to 45.

“We are starting to see a trend in younger people getting colorectal cancer and a higher risk of death,” Kamal said. “So I encourage the moment you turn 45 say, ‘This is something I should get done.’”