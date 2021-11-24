Doctors hope you get down with this American Heart Association song

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the stress of the holidays doctors are warning you to keep your blood pressure down. According to the American Heart Association nearly half of adult Americans have high blood pressure.

If that doesn’t move you to get active and healthy, the AHA hopes its new campaign does.

It’s called “Get Down with Your Blood Pressure.” The PSA uses music and dance to encourage people to self-monitor their blood pressure at home.

“Dancing reminds us that we are all joined, it’s a way to get connection with each other, connected with our providers,” said Dr. Willie Lawrence with the American Heart Association. “It just reminds us to get more active and that level of activity has an important impact on your blood pressure and your blood pressure control.”

The American Heart Association says many people may not know their blood pressure numbers and what is considered a healthy reading.

Dr. Lawrence says self-monitoring and knowing your numbers will empower people to take control and talk to their doctor.

“I’m going to do my part,” says Lawrence. “I’m dancing every Friday, every Saturday. But what are you going to do as a physician or health care provider to change those medications and get this blood pressure under control? So it’s a way of getting patients involved in their own care.”