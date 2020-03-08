Doctor highlights health risks associated with Daylight Saving Time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The dreaded “spring ahead” has left many feeling groggy and tired Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time has begun.

Overnight, people lost an hour of sleep as they flipped the clocks forward. However, the change will now provide an extra hour of sunlight every evening.

Dr. Raj Babu at Baylor, Scott & White said the change can not only leave you to feel tired but have an impact on your health.

“We typically look out for our affects on overall health, we talk about effects on mood, we talk about effects on performance especially for children losing an hour of sleep can dramatically impact the way that they are at school they can lose some other focus and concentration they may be groggy during the first Monday back to school, workers going to work can be a little bit more groggy they can lose some concentration,” Babu explained.

Babu is Baylor, Scott & White Lakeway Hospital’s Director of the Sleep Lab.

“The first week after the time change we lose about 40 to 60 minutes of sleep in total but add that to the normal sleep deprivation that people are experiencing now, our lives are so busy, we’re trying to fit in so many things in the day, we cut down on the one thing that’s probably the most important which is our sleep,” said Babu. “So add to that the Daylight Saving and yes, it can snowball from there.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends changing the batteries in your smoke alarms as well.